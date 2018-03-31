VIDEO: Zlatan Ibrahimovich Introduces Himself to MLS With Other-Worldly Volley Goal

Ibra, welcome to America.

LA Galaxy's biggest signing has already paid dividends, as he took the pitch in the battle for Los Angeles against LAFC.

It didn't take long for Zlatan to prove he made the move to MLS for reasons other than to collect a nice check prior to retirement. Just check out this utterly incomprehensible volley goal, which just so happened to be his first as a member of the Galaxy.

Zlatan told LA "You're welcome."



This is why. pic.twitter.com/ekZEYxr4g7 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 31, 2018

Now we're starting to understand why Ibra took out a full-page ad just to thank himself for bringing his talents to the West Coast.

As if that weren't enough, with the game tied at 3-3 late, Zlatan gave the Galaxy the win with this beauty.

Here's the game winner by the god that is Zlatan Ibrahimovićpic.twitter.com/83TSOlTOjw — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 31, 2018

While nowhere near his athletic peak, Zlatan still brings enough flare and entertainment to revitalize a league in need of true star talent.

Interviewer: Zlatan, did this go as you expected?



Zlatan: Am I not Zlatan? — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) March 31, 2018

He is Zlatan, and he's just getting started.