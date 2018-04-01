Alan Pardew Points to Tentative First Half As Main Reason Behind West Brom's Loss to Burnley

West Brom manager Alan Pardew believes his side were 'too tentative' in the first half following their 2-1 defeat to Burnley on Saturday.

An acrobatic Ashley Barnes goal in the first half, before Chris Wood's rebound finish in the second resigned the Baggies to their eighth consecutive Premier League defeat, with Salomon Rondon's goal seven minutes from time little more than consolation.

☹️ Alan Pardew has now taken just 12 points from a possible 84 in the #PremierLeague#WBA pic.twitter.com/adqov40NhL — Unibet (@unibet) March 31, 2018

Speaking post-match to Sky Sports, Pardew said: "We were so tentative in what we did (in the first half).

"We didn't engage with them in the first half. We tried to change the shape and get a little bit more pressure higher up the pitch after the break. I thought we were slightly unlucky at 2-1, we had two big chances."

The result for West Brom sees them remain rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table, 10 points from safety, with now only six games to salvage their top flight status.

Next for West Brom is a proverbial relegation six-pointer against fellow strugglers Swansea City, with Pardew hoping his side can handle the pressure that will inevitably surround the game at The Hawthorns.

He continued, stating: "We've got another tough game here next week at home (against Swansea), and we're learning some players can deal with the situation and other players perhaps not. I've got to gauge that as well. We've got to stand up to the opposition and ask them questions."