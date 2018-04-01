Chelsea and Tottenham resume Premier League play with a huge London showdown with top-four implications.

Tottenham can all but bury the Blues with a victory at Stamford Bridge, where Spurs enter holding a five-point lead over Chelsea for fourth place in the league. Tottenham has built that edge by winning four straight games in league play, and it hasn't lost since a December setback at Manchester City, but it figures to be without star striker Harry Kane, who continues to recover from an ankle injury.

Chelsea, meanwhile, has dropped two of its last three in the league and is teetering on the edge of missing out on Europe's top competition. With manager Antonio Conte firmly on the hot seat despite winning the Premier League title last season, the Blues are entering must-win territory to keep their top-four hopes alive.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, Telemundo

