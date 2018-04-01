President Mo: Over 1m Egyptian Residents Scribble Salah's Name on Ballot Papers in Election Vote

More than one million Egyptian residents have voted for Mohamed Salah to become president in their recent presidential election, according to Marca.

The red-hot Liverpool forward has been claiming plaudits from all over the world for his stunning performances this season, and those in his home country seem to think he has what it takes to lead the nation.

The 25-year-old has had a stunning first season at Liverpool after completing a £34m move from Roma in the summer and is currently the league's top scorer - with 29 goals to his name.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

He has also provided nine assists for his teammates and is surely one of the favourites to win the PFA player of the year award at the end of the season.

Salah scored the goal that sent Egypt to the World Cup and is seen as a national hero in his home country. It now seems this hero status has gone slightly out of control, with voters crossing out both names on the ballot sheet, writing Salah themselves instead.

Unfortunately, these votes do not count. Abdul Fattah al-Sisi was re-elected after gaining 92 per cent of the registered votes while the only other candidate, Moussa Mustafa Moussa, managed to get just three per cent of the vote.

PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/GettyImages

Not only has Salah received political backing for his stunning performances this season, he has also drawn the attractions of some of the worlds biggest clubs.

Rumours have been circulating that Real Madrid are preparing a summer bid for the Egyptian in an attempt to make him their next 'Galactico'.