West Ham Fans Take to Social Media to Hail Young Defender's Performance Against Southampton

By 90Min
April 01, 2018

West Ham supporters were thrilled with the performance of youngster Declan Rice against Southampton on Saturday, and took to social media to show their appreciation.

The Hammers as a collective were impressive against the sorry Saints and went some way to erasing the embarrassment of two weeks ago against Burnley, and Rice was a shining light at the back for David Moyes.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Compliments of the 19-year-old ranged from 'one for the future', to 'played beyond his age', and 'has it all' to 'outstanding'.

Rice has only made eight starts for the club in the league this season, but the way he played against Southampton is sure to give Moyes a selection headache going into the final handful of games.

The teen, who was born in London but declared himself for the Republic of Ireland and recently earned his first cap, operated on the right hand side of a three-man defence and certainly showed great positional awareness and made some solid tackles to give Southampton's attackers very little on the day.

West Ham won the game 3-0.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now