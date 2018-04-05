Leicester Legend Sympathies As Title Winning Defender is Unlikely to Be Offered New Deal

Former Leicester defender Steve Walsh says that he believes veteran defender Robert Huth could have continued at the club for a couple of more seasons, if it wasn't for the unfortunate timing of injuries.

Huth has not made an appearance for Leicester so far this season, due to surgery on his ankle, and a foot injury and seems unlikely to be offered a contract extension with his current deal running out at the end of the season.

The German centre back has been back in full training for a few weeks, but has not yet been included in the squad for the Foxes, and with his contract running out in the summer, his future looks to be away from the King Power Stadium.

“It is a shame with Huth,” Walsh told the Leicester Mercury. “It did look as though he had one or two years left in him but he has been really unlucky that he has picked up an injury that has kept him out for such a long time."

The 33-year-old arrived at Leicester on-loan from Stoke City in January 2015, and was one of the major reasons that Leicester escaped relegation that season.





He signed a three-year deal the following summer, and was a lynch-pin in Leicester's defence alongside captain Wes Morgan for the club's historic title win in 2016. And former captain, Walsh, feels that the timing of Huth's injuries have had a major impact.





“That was a shame because that Huth and Morgan combination was unbeatable at that time. A few years have gone by now and it is time for change," he added.

“City have Maguire now and he looked so comfortable for England the other night. He has been a great acquisition.”

The Leicester Mercury reports that Huth is unlikely to be offered a new deal, meaning that he will be free to sign for another club when his contract expires at the end of the season.