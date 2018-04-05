Surprise Nation to Be Included in Copa America 2019 to Be Held in Brazil

Next year's Copa America tournament is set to include an Asian nation for the first time.

According to director general of the Aspire Academy Ivan Bravo, the competition - which frequently invites non-CONMEBOL participants - will take place in Brazil, with Qatar as a guest entrant from outside South America.

Qatar to join Copa America 2019. Great opportunity for Brazilians to play a major tournament at home. — Rupert Fryer (@Rupert_Fryer) April 5, 2018

Qatar will host the World Cup in 2022 and will look to test themselves against major South American sides, Brazil, Argentina and current holders Chile, among others, three years prior.

"It will be the first time that Qatar has faced teams such as Brazil and Argentina," Bravo declared, speaking at the Bilbao International Football Summit on Thursday.

"It will be a unique opportunity for the national team to gain experience, so that it can compete on the right level at the 2022 World Cup."

LatinContent/GettyImages

Copa America 2019 will have 16 teams competing for the second successive tournament and Qatar are one of CONMEBOL's six invitees.





So far, Japan are the only Asian side to have played in the South American tournament, having participated in 1999, while the likes of Portugal and Spain have been invited in the past, only to decline or withdraw due to issues with scheduling.





Copa America invitees are usually from CONCACAF. Mexico has taken part on 10 occasions, while the United States have featured four times, hosting the Copa America Centenario in 2016.