The United States Women's National Team beat Mexico 4–1 in an international friendly Thursday. 

By Charlotte Carroll
April 05, 2018

The United States Women's National Team beat Mexico 4–1 in an international friendly on Thursday. 

Mallory Pugh got the scoring started with a Megan Rapinoe assist. Alex Morgan threaded a through-ball to Rapinoe who rolled it across the box to Pugh who scored for the 1–0 lead. 

It was Pugh's fourth goal of the year. 

Then within a span of less than five minutes around the 50 minute mark, the United States scored three goals to take a 4–0 lead. 

Morgan drew a penalty and then doubled the U.S. lead.

Morgan scored once again not too long after. 

Carli Lloyd got in the scoring with a goal a minute later that sees her one goal short of hitting 100. 

[tweet:https://twitter.com/si_soccer/status/982052867593949184

Mexico scored after a bad USA goal kick in the 64th minute.

 

The two teams will meet again Sunday in Houston. 

The 2019 Women's World Cup is in 2019 in France. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

