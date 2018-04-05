The United States Women's National Team beat Mexico 4–1 in an international friendly Thursday.
Mallory Pugh got the scoring started with a Megan Rapinoe assist. Alex Morgan threaded a through-ball to Rapinoe who rolled it across the box to Pugh who scored for the 1–0 lead.
It was Pugh's fourth goal of the year.
Then within a span of less than five minutes around the 50 minute mark, the United States scored three goals to take a 4–0 lead.
Morgan drew a penalty and then doubled the U.S. lead.
Morgan scored once again not too long after.
Carli Lloyd got in the scoring with a goal a minute later that sees her one goal short of hitting 100.
Mexico scored after a bad USA goal kick in the 64th minute.
The two teams will meet again Sunday in Houston.
The 2019 Women's World Cup is in France.