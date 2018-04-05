The United States Women's National Team beat Mexico 4–1 in an international friendly on Thursday.

Mallory Pugh got the scoring started with a Megan Rapinoe assist. Alex Morgan threaded a through-ball to Rapinoe who rolled it across the box to Pugh who scored for the 1–0 lead.

Solid buildup play? ✅

Rapinoe assist? ✅

Mal Pugh with her 4th goal of the year? ✅#USWNT up 1-0 #USAvMEX pic.twitter.com/QwjDfXEuxo — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) April 5, 2018

It was Pugh's fourth goal of the year.

Then within a span of less than five minutes around the 50 minute mark, the United States scored three goals to take a 4–0 lead.

Morgan drew a penalty and then doubled the U.S. lead.

Alex Morgan draws the penalty and doubles the #USWNT lead #UsavMEX pic.twitter.com/SAebEZCW7t — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) April 6, 2018

Morgan scored once again not too long after.

Carli Lloyd got in the scoring with a goal a minute later that sees her one goal short of hitting 100.

[tweet:https://twitter.com/si_soccer/status/982052867593949184

Mexico scored after a bad USA goal kick in the 64th minute.

Mexico pulls one back after a bad #USWNT goal kick #USAvMEX pic.twitter.com/iYIfpgQg83 — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) April 6, 2018

The two teams will meet again Sunday in Houston.

The 2019 Women's World Cup is in 2019 in France.