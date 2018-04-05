West Brom Not Eyeing Ipswich Boss Mick McCarthy As Search to Replace Sacked Alan Pardew Continues

West Brom are looking for a new manager in the wake of Alan Pardew's departure. But Mick McCarthy isn't being considered, although he will be leaving Ipswich Town at the end of the season and will be looking to take on a new project himself.

The Baggies have no plans to bring in a new manager in until the summer, with youth coach Darren Moore taking temporary charge. But they will be interviewing several candidates in the coming weeks.

According to Sky Sports, McCarthy is open to taking over at West Brom and reckons he can return them to the Premier League quickly, given their current relegation prospects. But the club are understood to have concerns as he's previously managed at Wolverhampton, their Black Country rivals.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

They have decided to pursue other candidates instead. And Leicester assistant coach Michael Appleton, Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes and ex-Walsall manager Dean Smith are being considered, as well as Sheffield United's Chris Wilder.





McInnes and Wilder don't seem to be interested, however.





“I’ve had enough of this over my time here, over being linked, and it’s an easy link to make and assume,” McInnes told BBC Sport, as quoted by the Birmingham Mail.

❓ Portman Road 🔜 The Hawthorns ❓



Mick McCarthy is open to taking the vacant West Brom job next season, according to Sky sources: https://t.co/ypFQKVeF8N pic.twitter.com/FqujRjR6Dj — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 4, 2018

“It’s only a rumour and I’m not going to spend the next six or seven weeks of the season talking about speculation. My job is here at Aberdeen and we’ve got a lot to look forward to.”

“This is my football club, as everybody knows,” Wilder declared after being quizzed on the possibility. “I just want to keep getting results here, keep doing well and keep improving us here.”