Juventus CEO Insists Max Allegri Will '100%' Stay in Turin Next Season Amid Arsenal & Chelsea Links

Juventus are not fretting over the future of Massimiliano Allegri and believe that he will still be in charge next season.

That is the verdict of director Giuseppe Marotta, who told Rai Sport (via Football Italia) that the in-demand football boss would still be at the helm at the Allianz Stadium after this summer.

Allegri made comments in his most recent press conference about potentially upping sticks from Turin and trying his hand in a different European league.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Those quotes have put the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain on red alert about his potential availability, but Marotta doesn't think Juve fans should be concerned.

Instead, Marotta holds the opinion that Allegri will '100%' be in the same role come next August that he holds at the present time in a statement issued to Rai Sport.

The statement read: "Marotta denies all the reports of the last few days and affirms Massimiliano Allegri will 100 per cent be the Juventus Coach next season.

Juventus has spent £492,550,000 or €565,108,351 since Allegri joined in the season of 2014/15. If he hasn't been able to win the Champions League after spending so much, he's definitely not the right man for the job. pic.twitter.com/L7So1gR2G1 — 🤴🏼 (@semprenedved) April 4, 2018

"He said we could quote him on that and made his position absolutely clear with an official statement on behalf of Marotta and of Juventus. Massimiliano Allegri will 100 per cent be the Juventus Coach next season."

Allegri has continued to keep I Bianconeri at the top of Italian football since his appointment four years ago, and has led them to three Scudettos, three Coppa Italia trophies and one Italian Super Cup during his reign.

The 50-year-old is thought to be high on Chelsea's shortlist to possibly replace compatriot Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge, and reports in Friday had suggested that Juventus had made contingency plans in case he departs for London.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Real Madrid's Zinedine Zidane and France head coach Didier Deschamps - both former Juve stars - are thought to be on the club's own managerial shortlist in the even that Allegri leaves.

However, the club's board will be desperate to hold on to to him as they look to continue their dominance in Serie A and further afield.

