Former Liverpool and Chelsea striker Fernando Torres has confirmed that his second spell with Atlético Madrid will come to an end this summer.

The 34-year-old is out of contract at the Wanda Metropolitano in June and it has been known within the club for some time that Torres would move elsewhere at the end of the season.

However, the veteran striker told the press on Monday that this will be his last year with Los Colchoneros, but he could end his time with the club with another European trophy to add to his collection.

Torres first made an impact on European football with Atlético after graduating from their prestigious academy system.

In 2007 the striker secured a high profile move to the Premier League and joined Liverpool for £34m. Torres would go on to score 81 goals in just 142 appearances for the Reds and he became one of the fans' most beloved players during a four-year spell on Merseyside.

But in 2011, Torres ditched his life at Anfield in favor of a £50m move to Premier League rivals Chelsea. His time at Stamford Bridge is largely remembered for all the wrong reasons but the Spaniard was vital in winning the Champions League trophy in 2012.

Having since gone on to represent AC Milan before returning to Atlético, Torres will now become a free agent this summer and will leave the Spanish capital for good as a modern day icon for Los Colchoneros.