Newcastle on Alert for Summer Swoop As Sporting CP Star Is 'Determined' to Force Through Exit

Newcastle interest in Netherlands' and Sporting CP striker Bas Dost could be reignited, with the player reportedly desperate to leave Portugal this summer.

Rafa Benitez's side were interested in the in-form striker in the summer but Sporting refused to sell for less than his €60m buyout clause. However, has now changed with Portuguese newspaper Record (via Sport Witness) reporting that Dost is 'determined' to leave in the summer and his agent is travelling to Lisbon this week to help in that regard.

MICHAL CIZEK/GettyImages

Sporting lost 2-0 to Atletico Madrid last week in their Europa League first leg quarter final tie. After the match Sporting president Bruno De Carvalho went on a social media rant against his players, calling their professionalism into account and basically tearing them apart.

The players answered back on social media with a message calling for respect from the club president, with the Sporting president subsequently suspending 19 first-team players, including key first-team regular and top goalscorer Dost.

Dost is apparently fuming and wants out of the Lisbon club, which can only be a good thing for Newcastle United. Sporting would want to make a big profit on the €10m they paid for the Netherlands striker, and the report claims that Newcastle would surely have to go above the €20m to land the star.

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

The 28 year-old striker has found the back of the net 30 times this season in all competitions and a further 34 times in the last season, whilst scoring 24 Portuguese league goals in just 23 league starts.

Newcastle had a €40m bid rejected by Sporting last summer, but with the current situation at the Lisbon club taken into consideration a similar bid this summer could be more than enough to convince Sporting and their frustrated striker to join the Rafa Bentez's side in the summer.