Tottenham's Planned Move for Napoli Youngster Hits Minor Snag After Goalscoring Heroics

Tottenham's proposed move for Napoli midfielder Amadou Diawara may been dealt a minor blow after 20-year-old rescued all three points for I Ciucciarelli in their dramatic 2-1 victory over Chievo at the weekend.

Spurs are among a number of Premier League teams who are thought to be interested in signing the 20-year-old in the summer and, according to previous reports, view the Guinean as a potential replacement for Mousa Dembele - who has been linked with a move to Serie A giants Juventus.

88' Napoli 0-1 Chievo.. Title race over.

89' Napoli 1-1 Chievo..

93' Napoli 2-1 Chievo.. Title race on!



Amadou Diawara, what a time to score your first Serie A goal!



Just listen to that roar!

Diawara was signed from Bologna in the summer of 2016 for €14.5m. He made a promising start to his career in Naples, racking up 28 appearances in all competitions in his debut season for the club.





This campaign, however, Diawara has struggled to feature regularly for Maurizio Sarri's side and has made just 4 league starts for the second-placed Serie A outfit.





Nevertheless, the youngster's most recent performance may have reminded Sarri what he's capable of. Napoli looked destined to relinquish the race for the title on Sunday, when they were trailing Chievo by one goal with just minutes remaining.

Amadou Diawara: Won possession in the midfield third more times vs Chievo (14) than any other player has managed in a Serie A match this season



Amadou Diawara: Won possession in the midfield third more times vs Chievo (14) than any other player has managed in a Serie A match this season

Diawara then catalysed the dramatic late fightback, which saw Napoli equalise in the 89th minute before Diawara struck the winner three minutes into stoppage time.





While his impressive performance and winner was good news for the San Paolo faithful, it may have placed Diawara back into Sarri's starting lineup, which could consequently see his asking price rocket - not what Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will like hearing.



