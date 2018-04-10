'Wow!': Journalist Reveals How Jurgen Klopp Reacted Upon Seeing Manchester City Training Facilities

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was in awe after seeing Manchester City's training facilities before Tuesday's UEFA Champions League clash.

Journalist Daniel Taylor, writing in The Guardian, has revealed how the German reacted when he was visually brought up to speed on the Citizen's state of the art complex.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The Etihad campus, as many City fans would know, encompasses a lot of real estate and consists of several training pitches, as well as a separate academy stadium.

And Klopp, who travelled to Manchester for media obligations ahead of the highly-anticipated clash, was left in mild disbelief when he looked down from an upstairs room and saw what his upcoming opponents get to enjoy.

"In one of the quieter moments the German could be found in an upstairs room of City’s training ground, gazing out of the window with row after row of pristine football pitches as far as the eye could see," Taylor wrote.

“'Is this all City’s?' he wanted to know, and it was unmistakable envy in his voice. The answer was yes. 'Wow! Very big, very good.' Melwood, Liverpool’s practice ground, must feel almost Lilliputian in comparison."

"I'm really looking forward to the game, it will be again a real football game. And that's good."



The Reds are working on their own new facilities, though, with Klopp having ordered that their training base be moved from Melwood to Kirby. They have already received planning permission for the £50m project, but it will be years in the making.

In any case, training facilities should have little bearing on Tuesday's match as Pep Guardiola's men will need to play the best game of their lives to overturn the 3-0 deficit and advance to the semi finals.