How Philippe Coutinho Could Still Join Champions League Celebrations If Liverpool Win Tournament

Former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho could receive a Champions League winners' medal if the Reds go on to win this season's competition.

Jürgen Klopp's went one step closer to lifting the trophy after knocking out Manchester City at the quarter final stage.

Coutinho played in five of Liverpool's six group games before leaving for Barcelona in January, scoring five goals in the process. These appearances left Coutinho ineligible to play for Barcelona in the competition and leave the Brazilian eligible for a medal with Liverpool.

UEFA rules state that Champions League winning clubs will receive 40 medals, and it is down to club officials to decide who receives them.

Jürgen Klopp will probably have the final say as to whether or not Coutinho will receive a medal.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

However, it is not a given that Liverpool will win the competition, as their focus now turns to Friday's semi final draw. The Reds will be joined by Roma and two of Bayern Munich, Sevilla, Real Madrid and Juventus.

Even if Coutinho was eligible to play in the competition for Barcelona, his hopes of winning it with them would be no more as the Catalan giants threw away a three goal lead against Roma to exit the competition at the quarter final stage.

Speaking after his side's victory against Manchester City, Liverpool manager Klopp revealed that he was shocked to hear the news of Roma's victory.

"I walked up the stairs and someone told me. I thought it was a joke," he said, per the Mirror. "Not that I don't respect Roma, they are fantastic team. I just wasn't expecting it, but knew it was possible."