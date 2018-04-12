Chelsea Striker Alvaro Morata Reveals Reason Behind His Costly Dip in Form

Chelsea forward Alvaro Morata certainly hit the ground running after joining the Blues from Real Madrid last summer.

The Spaniard scored a goal and assisted another on his debut, going on to record seven strikes in his first seven appearances. Approaching the end of the year, however, things took a disappointing turn as the striker went on a 13-game run without scoring.

He seemed to have returned to form recently, having scored two goals along with an assist in his last three matches. But it's surely come too late, with the Blues now out of the Champions League, holding very little hope of qualifying for next season's edition.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Speaking to Chelsea TV, Morata explained that his poor form came as a result of a bad back problem which he regrettably forced himself to play through.

"Everything was good until I had the problems with my back," he claimed. "I played with a lot of pain and it probably would have been better if I’d stopped. But I wanted to play with my team-mates, for the club and the fans.

"Now it’s in the past. My first year could have been better, but there are still more games to go and we have a chance to win the FA Cup."

Morata, who is the Blues' most expensive purchase, having cost them £58m, could prove his worth next season. But reports have since linked the attacker with a return to Madrid, while another former club in Juventus are reported to be keen on taking him back as well.