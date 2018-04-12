FanView: Sam Allardyce Should Fear Everton Sack as List of Potential Replacements Grows

The names are starting to come thick and fast for Everton as the end of the season looms large over the horizon.

It's not the names of players that have been making the headlines where the Blues are concerned, however, but the growing list of potential candidates who could replace Sam Allardyce in the dugout.

Shakhtar Donetsk manager Paulo Fonseca and ex-Watford boss Marco Silva have continued to be linked with the Goodison Park hotseat in the event that majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri elects to sack Allardyce once the 2017/18 campaign draws to a close.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

But, with former Paris Saint-Germain head coach Laurent Blanc and Nantes gaffer Claudio Ranieri now also being touted as possible alternatives, Allardyce must privately be more concerned over his future on Merseyside.

There's no smoke without fire and, while papers are renowned for their silly rumours ahead of the summer transfer window, it does beg the question about whether Allardyce will remain in charge for next term.

The 63-year-old has constantly had to bat away questions about his future in recent weeks, and even slammed journalist at his most recent pre-match press conference for spending too much time on social media to get fan reactions to him.

The Sam Allardyce thought bubble. pic.twitter.com/N4zfnykqoR — Everton Central (@EvertonCentral_) April 8, 2018

He stated: "Where are the doubters? Have you been looking at Twitter and Facebook? Your lives are really run by Facebook, Twitter and Instagram far too much.

"You are professional journalists. You shouldn't listen to speculating unprofessionals which is what you are doing to get your stories.

"So be real and say that there are a few that are complaining and there a few that speculate that my reign at the end of the season will not be here - on many fronts, on radio, on TV, in the papers and social media."

Fascinating stat from Richard Jolly in The Guardian. Under Sam Allardyce, Everton have hosted Chelsea, both Manchester clubs and Liverpool. In 360 mins, they’ve had three shots on target and scored one goal. Big Sam loves a stat. Hope he saw this one. — Patrick Collins (@collinspatk1) April 9, 2018

True, there are far more Evertonians who don't post on their phones or computers to slam Allardyce's tactics, performances and results.

With social media a good gauge for the overall verdict on all matters - football or otherwise - these days though, it isn't out of the realms of possibility that Everton are monitoring opinions on 'Big Sam' via these means.

Moshiri has already dispensed with two former managers due to negative fan feedback during his two years in charge in L4, with Roberto Martinez and Ronald Koeman given the boot, and there's no reason to suspect Allardyce won't follow suit, especially if Moshiri wants to bring long-term success to the Toffees.

He may not be showing it in public, but Allardyce should fear for his Everton future.

