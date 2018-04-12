Tottenham Fans React on Twitter as Ryan Bertrand Emerges as a Possible Summer Transfer Target

Southampton left-back Ryan Bertrand has been suggested as a possible summer transfer target for Tottenham - and the Spurs faithful are very much divided over it.

The Saints are in a precarious position at the moment in the Premier League table - they sit 18th with 28 points after 32 games and are three adrift of Crystal Palace in 17th.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The south coast club have won just five games all season and recently parted company with Mauricio Pellegrino, replacing him with former Stoke manager Mark Hughes.

Should Southampton drop into the Championship, a host of players could leave St. Mary's in the summer, and Bertrand is a player in such position.

The England left-back has been with the club since 2014, spending his first season on loan from Chelsea before joining permanently the following season, and he has clearly demonstrated the ability to be a Premier League player.

Shaw and Sessegnon are both better options — Chris Kyriacou (@MrChrisKyriacou) April 11, 2018

Rather him than Shaw — barry toms (@TomsBarry) April 11, 2018

Be a decent signing! — James (@Jimaylward1) April 11, 2018

The Sun report Tottenham would be interested in signing Southampton's Ryan Bertrand and West Ham's Arthur Masuaku if they do not get Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon.



What a shocking bit of business this would be. They are nowhere near Rose or Davies. Shouldn't be considered. — Spurs Centre (@Spurs_Centre) April 12, 2018

Don't mind as a stop gap for a few years — Big Timmy (@bigtimmy15) April 12, 2018

I think Ryan Sessegnon is the lad we should be doing everything to bring in. Don’t mind Bertrand but I don’t think he really adds anything better than what we’ve already got! — Bobby Andrews (@BobbyAn51496824) April 12, 2018

Massively over rated player — ROYAL NAVY DDC (@COYSCOYSCOYS86) April 12, 2018

Waste of time and money — COYS (@nural72) April 12, 2018

The Sun reckon Spurs could bid around £25m to sign Bertrand this summer, with Danny Rose expected to move on after losing his place as a guaranteed starter in the side and after the comments he made about the club's pay structure.

The news has not been met with complete positivity by the club's fans though, with some wanting to see Luke Shaw reunite with Mauricio Pochettino, or Ryan Sessegnon brought in from Fulham.

Spurs take on Manchester City in the league at Wembley on Saturday night where the visitors will again have the chance to wrap up the title, while Bertrand and Southampton host Chelsea in the day's early kick off.

