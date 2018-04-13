Arsenal must get the better of Atletico Madrid in the semifinals of the Europa League if the Gunners are to realize their ambition of winning the competition to earn Champions League qualification for next season after the draw for the last four was made on Friday.

Arsenal overcame CSKA Moscow by a 6-3 aggregate score-line in a tough quarterfinal, while Atletico, Champions League finalists in 2014 and 2016, were the conquerors of Sporting CP on a 2-1 aggregate.

The other semifinal will see Marseille face surprise package Red Bull Salzburg after both emerged from a pair of thrilling quarterfinals.

First legs will be played on Thursday, April 26, with the second legs one week later on May 3.

The final will then be played in Lyon on Wednesday May 16.

A subsequent draw has also determined that the winner of the Marseille/Salzburg tie will be considered the 'home' team in the final.

This time last year, Ajax and Manchester United were triumphant in their semifinals to progress to the final Stockholm. It was won by the latter, and the Red Devils were rewarded with a coveted automatic Champions League group stage place as a result.