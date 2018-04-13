'Football Is a Contact Sport': Mehdi Benatia Angry Despite Conceding He Pushed Lucas Vázquez

Juventus midfielder Mehdi Benatia has claimed that he is becoming 'increasingly disillusioned with the world of football' after Michael Oliver gave a controversial penalty for his push on Real Madrid's Lucas Vázquez.

Benatia's strongly-worded comments, via Ojogo, come after midweek controversy in the Champions League. With Juventus leading 3-0 (3-3 on aggregate) in their quarter final tie against Real Madrid with just minutes to play, English referee Oliver caused uproar when he pointed to the spot as Benatia made contact with Vázquez in the box. While Gianluigi Buffon was sent off for his protests, replays have since vindicated the referee's call.

Cristiano Ronaldo converted the penalty to give Real Madrid a 4-3 aggregate victory and seal Los Blancos' place in the last four.

Speaking after the game, Benatia insisted to the media that "you can not give a foul for that action" and that he did "everything possible not to touch" Lucas Vázquez.

"I played, I saw games on television and I can say that you can not say that there is a lack in this type of action. It's exasperating for us after the effort we made," he said. "It was a game that should have gone into extra time.

"Honestly, I pushed him slightly in the back, but hoping he would not fall. Football is a contact sport."

The 30-year-old also confessed to reporters that he is, "increasingly disillusioned with the world of football" following the decision.

"When you make the effort we made tonight, a referee can not give a penalty in the 93rd minute and kill your job, I did everything possible not to touch him," he added.