On Friday, Brazilian club Chapecoense and Umbro released a new shirt paying tribute to the people of Colombia as gesture of gratitude in the aftermath of the 2016 air disaster which killed 71 people.

The club released a statement emphasizing the unity between both nations, "Passion is what moves football and motivates any overcoming. It is also what unites fans of Chape and Colombia. This is what inspired the new Umbro shirt, made for you to carry that passion in the chest."

The shirt includes the colors of the Colombian flag adorning the Chape badge thus creating an eye-catching jersey, but more importantly a beautiful gesture and symbol of love among both countries.

A paixão é o que move o futebol e motiva qualquer superação. Também é o que une torcedores da Chape e da Colômbia. Isso inspirou a nova camisa da Umbro, feita para você carregar essa paixão no peito. #VamosChape #Colômbia #LaPasión #UmbroNations pic.twitter.com/pjJhczXIjr — Chapecoense (@ChapecoenseReal) April 14, 2018

In November 2016, the airplane taking Chapecoense crashed as it was approaching José María Córdova International Airport near Medellín, Colombia, where the team was traveling to play the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana final against Atlético Nacional. It was the biggest match in club history.

71 people lost their lives including 19 players, the president and other members of the club.

As a result, Atletico Nacional requested that the trophy be awarded to Chape, resulting in an emotional event in December. Last year in April, both teams met for the first time since the incident as the 2016 Copa Sudamerica champion (Chape) faced the winner of the Copa Libertadores (Atletico Nacional) of the same year. Since then, both teams and nations have developed a strong bond on and off the pitch as they slowly continue their path to healing.