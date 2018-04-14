Chapecoense Releases New Kit to Honor Colombia, Thanking the Nation for Their Support

Chapecoense releases a new kit design, paying tribute to the Colombian people and the support they have showed in the aftermath of the 2016 air disaster. 

By Luis Miguel Echegaray
April 14, 2018

On Friday, Brazilian club Chapecoense and Umbro released a new shirt paying tribute to the people of Colombia as gesture of gratitude in the aftermath of the 2016 air disaster which killed 71 people.

The club released a statement emphasizing the unity between both nations, "Passion is what moves football and motivates any overcoming. It is also what unites fans of Chape and Colombia. This is what inspired the new Umbro shirt, made for you to carry that passion in the chest."

The shirt includes the colors of the Colombian flag adorning the Chape badge thus creating an eye-catching jersey, but more importantly a beautiful gesture and symbol of love among both countries. 

In November 2016, the airplane taking Chapecoense crashed as it was approaching José María Córdova International Airport near Medellín, Colombia, where the team was traveling to play the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana final against Atlético Nacional. It was the biggest match in club history.

71 people lost their lives including 19 players, the president and other members of the club. 

As a result, Atletico Nacional requested that the trophy be awarded to Chape, resulting in an emotional event in December. Last year in April, both teams met for the first time since the incident as the 2016 Copa Sudamerica champion (Chape) faced the winner of the Copa Libertadores (Atletico Nacional) of the same year. Since then, both teams and nations have developed a strong bond on and off the pitch as they slowly continue their path to healing. 

 

 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)