Jupp Heynckes Backs 'Innovative' Successor to Thrive as Bayern Munich Appoint New Manager

Bayern Munich manager Jupp Heynckes believes that the club have made a "good choice" in appointing Eintracht Frankfurt's head coach, Niko Kovač, as his successor.





The 72-year-old will end his third spell in charge of the club this summer and there has been much discussion surrounding who will take over at the end of the season. Heynckes previously gave his support to the potential appointment of Thomas Tuchel - a deal which has been ruled out for some time.

But it has since become clear that Kovač, a former Bayern Munich player, will take over at the Allianz Arena this summer and Heynckes believes that the Frankfurt boss is "predestined" to call the shots in Bavaria.





"I have already said that Niko Kovač works with a lot of different types of players and nationalities at Frankfurt," Heynckes said ahead of their match against Bayer Leverkusen, quoted by Goal. "He does it excellently, so for sure he is predestined to become coach of Bayern Munich.

OFFICIAL: Bayern confirm former player Niko Kovač will replace Jupp Heynckes as coach this summer on a three-year contract.#UCL https://t.co/ZItGfHNZnl — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 13, 2018

"He has made a very good and positive impression on me. Above all, he is very diligent. That is not always the case.





"He is innovative. He is a coach who loves football and who maintains good communication with his players. I think Bayern Munich made a good choice."

Kovač has guided his Eintracht Frankfurt side to within touching distance of a place in the Champions League next season. The 46-year-old also has a keen eye in the transfer market, with bargain deals for the likes of Sébastien Haller and Ante Rebic helping to propel the Eagles up the table this year.