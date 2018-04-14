Premier League Legend Slams Arsenal's Jack Wilshere & Insists the Midfielder's Career is 'Drifting'

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has slammed the performance of Arsenal's Jack Wilshere during the club's Europa League clash with CSKA Moscow, and urged the midfielder to sign any contract tabled by the Gunners, as he won't receive an offer from a bigger club this summer.

The 26-year-old was hauled off the field during Arsenal's 2-2 draw with the Russian outfit after a dismal display which saw CSKA Moscow take a 2-0 lead - where Arsenal secured their passage to the semi-finals with a 6-3 aggregate win.

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/GettyImages

Wilshere's contract at the Emirate expires at the end of the season and despite being in the midst of a relatively injury-free season for the first time in a number of years, contract talks with the north London club have stalled, as the midfielder refuses to take a pay cut.





However, Keane was quick to bring Wilshere back down to Earth by insisting he will not get a better offer than to stay at Arsenal as his performances and injury record do not justify a gamble by other clubs.

The former United skipper slammed Wilshere's lack of fitness and ability to contribute in attack as he told ITV, via the Daily Mail: "You need to be fit if you're a top level footballer, and every time I see him he's getting treatment or he's carrying a knock.

Wilshere absolutely miles off his game nowadays. Completely different player from a couple of months ago. — Terje (@ArsenalTerje) April 12, 2018

"I've never been a big fan of his, for an attacking player he doesn't get enough goals or assists. The guy's career is drifting, I don't like to see it, but as bad as Arsenal were he was really bad.

"Has he been offered a contract? If I was him I would sign it, because if he thinks he's getting big offers in the summer he'll be surprised. The big question about him, on top of what he lacks, is that he never seems fit. That's pretty important."

Keane was joined by Glenn Hoddle who shared in the feeling that Wilshere is 'off the boil' and has not justified the demands he has made over a new contract.

Hoddle added: "Since this contract talks he has gone off the boil. There's no zip to his game. He's got to play the ball earlier, two or three touch, his days of beating people in and around the box are over."

The Gunners are eager to keep hold of Wilshere but are standing firm in their position over a pay cut for the midfielder, leaving Everton in with a chance to make good of their interest after reports suggested the Merseyside club would be willing to offer him a large signing-on fee.