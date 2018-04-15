Carlos Carvalhal Backs Swansea for Premier League Survival After Battling Draw Against Everton

By 90Min
April 15, 2018

Carlos Carvalhal has claimed that Swansea City will stay in the Premier League if they play like they did against Everton in their final four fixtures of the season.

The relegation-threatened Welsh side earned a battling 1-1 draw against the ponderous Blues on home soil, and really should have taken all three points after dominating much of the contest.

Speaking via Wales Online in the aftermath of the duel, Carvalhal lamented his team's inability to find that elusive winner but praised his players for fighting until the end in a bid to try and snap up all three points.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

He said: "It is obvious we deserved more, we tried to win and we put out a team to try and win. We achieved three or four clear situations and credit to the goalkeeper of Everton who made some fantastic saves.

"We conceded a strange goal, but like five or six occasions where we have been losing we came back strong and in the second half we were in the opposing half of the pitch.

"We got back to 1-1 but we could not achieve the winner we deserved against a competitive and organised team.

"I am very pleased with the players and the fans because I believe we did a great game.

"Usually with the situations we had we are singing 'Goal', but we achieved one point. We deserved three, but we achieved one and in this competition you never know if this point will be crucial at the end."

Swansea now lie five points clear of the drop zone, and know that picking up any further points before the final day of the campaign will see them survive in the top flight for another year.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in Swansea 1-1 Everton: Swans Boost Survival Hopes in Pulsating Draw Against Toffees)


Carvalhal added that it was as simple as that and called on his stars to emerge victorious in their upcoming games to mathematically confirm their safety.

He said: "I know we have to fix it ourselves. If we win games we will stay up. We did a great game.

"We played with big heart, big commitment and deserved more. We are optimistic, we have five games left, three at home and two away, and if we play like that in all of them we will have a big chance to stay up."

