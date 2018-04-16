Carlos Tevez Trying to Recruit Juventus Star & Former Teammate for Current Club Boca Juniors

Former Juventus striker Carlos Tevez is reportedly trying to get I Bianconeri stalwart Gianluigi Buffon to join him in Argentina.

According to Ole, the Argentinian forward is attempting to recruit the Italian stopper for Boca Juniors, with the club looking to bring a big-name goalkeeper in for the second half of their season as they aim to win the Copa Libertadores.

Manchester United's Sergio Romero and Chelsea's Willy Caballero are also understood to be targets for the South American outfit. But they are said to have made Buffon their top priority and are "dreaming" of an ambitious move for the 40-year-old star.

Buffon has come under fire over the past few days after getting sent off against Real Madrid last week, as well as the comments that followed. It was thought that he would retire at the end of the season, yet he has indicated that he could keep on playing.

The Sun are claiming that this would present a headache for Juve, who signed Wojciech Szczesny last summer on the premise that he would take over as the No.1 in the wake of Buffon's departure.

Based on that, Boca may have the slimmest of chances. Yet it's unlikely Buffon would be willing to leave Europe for Argentina, despite being the veteran he is.