Tottenham can take a step closer toward securing a top-four finish in the Premier League when it travels to face Brighton on Tuesday.

Spurs are seven points clear of fifth-place Chelsea and appear on course to outlast the Blues for the Premier League's final Champions League place as the season winds down. They'll be wary of slipping up against Brighton, which should be in the clear from relegation but needs all the points it can handle just to be sure. Currently, Brighton sits seven points clear of the drop zone in a crowded race to avoid falling out of the league.

The match also presents a chance for Harry Kane to make up ground on Mohamed Salah in the golden boot race, which the Liverpool star currently leads by five.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

