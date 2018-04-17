How to Watch Brighton vs. Tottenham: Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Tottenham in the Premier League on Tuesday, April 17.

By Avi Creditor
April 17, 2018

Tottenham can take a step closer toward securing a top-four finish in the Premier League when it travels to face Brighton on Tuesday.

Spurs are seven points clear of fifth-place Chelsea and appear on course to outlast the Blues for the Premier League's final Champions League place as the season winds down. They'll be wary of slipping up against Brighton, which should be in the clear from relegation but needs all the points it can handle just to be sure. Currently, Brighton sits seven points clear of the drop zone in a crowded race to avoid falling out of the league.

The match also presents a chance for Harry Kane to make up ground on Mohamed Salah in the golden boot race, which the Liverpool star currently leads by five.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)