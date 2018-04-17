Toronto FC has one more step on its quest to become the first MLS team to win the Concacaf Champions League title.

The Reds host Chivas Guadalajara in the first leg of the CCL final on Tuesday at BMO Field, where they'll look to jump out to an advantage to take to Mexico for next week's second leg. MLS's fortunes against Mexican opposition have improved in recent years, and TFC has been a big part of that, ousting Tigres and Club America en route to reaching the final.

Chivas, meanwhile, defended for its life at Red Bull Arena in the second leg of the semifinals against the New York Red Bulls, holding on for a 1-0 aggregate triumph that booked its final place. While Mexican clubs have ruled the competition, Chivas has yet to taste glory, and its only continental triumph came in the inaugural Concacaf Champions Cup in 1962.

Here's how to watch match:

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: Univision Deportes

Live Stream: You can watch the match via the go90 app and via Univision Deportes's website.