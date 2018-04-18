Barcelona Full Back Reportedly Offered to Juventus Ahead of Summer Transfer Window

Out-of-favour Barcelona full back Lucas Digne could be in line for a switch from Catalonia to Turin in the summer.

Goal reports that the French left back could be offered to Juventus with a view to a transfer in the close-season, and Digne’s representatives have already been in touch with Juventus directors over the potential move. The full back is said to be available for a reasonable asking price of around €25m.

Lucas Digne returns to training after injury ahead of #BarçaValencia https://t.co/IVNhtfBkhh — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 12, 2018

Having failed to cement his place as Barcelona’s regular choice at left back since his move to the Camp Nou from Paris Saint-Germain less than two years ago, Digne has made just 19 appearances in all competitions for the Spanish giants this season.

Much of the French international’s lack of game time is due to his general role as understudy to first choice Spanish international Jordi Alba in Digne’s left back berth. Usurping the Spaniard as the favoured option on the left flank of Barca’s defence has proved difficult and ultimately fruitless.

The summer transfer window could come at the ideal time for Digne to part company with Barcelona and seek a new challenge which offers greater probability of regular game time.

Should Juventus provide Digne’s next destination, however, the Frenchman’s game time in Turin could depend on the future of Alex Sandro at the Serie A champions-elect. Sandro, like Jordi Alba, is one of the finest left backs on the continent at present, and could provide Digne with a similar struggle to establish himself as first choice to that which he currently faces at Barcelona.

Alex Sandro has, however, attracted a great deal interest from abroad. Chelsea and Manchester United have both been linked with the Brazilian wing dynamo in the past, and both clubs could look to reinvigorate their interest in his services this summer.

Having lost the influential Leonardo Bonucci to domestic rivals AC Milan last summer, it certainly seems possible to tempt Juventus into selling their prized defensive assets if the price is right. Manchester United in particular could be a likely destination, with growing uncertainties over the future of Luke Shaw at Old Trafford.

Should Sandro move on from Turin in the summer, it could pave the way for Digne to join one of Europe’s elite clubs and have a genuine chance to cement his place in the team, whilst providing Juventus with a high-quality replacement for one of their star men.

Aged 24, Digne must seek guarantees for regular playing time to develop his playing career and fulfil his potential, and any move would also help Barcelona generate the funds required to reinvest in strengthening their squad ahead of next season. This certainly seems to be a transfer destined to suit all parties.