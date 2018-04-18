Chris Hughton Delighted With Brighton's Character Following 1-1 Draw Against Tottenham

Brighton manager Chris Hughton was delighted with the character his displayed during their hard-fought 1-1 draw against Tottenham on Tuesday.

Hughton's side responded well after going a goal behind to Harry Kane's 26th Premier League goal of the season in the 48th minute, as Pascal Gross' penalty two minutes later, along with an impressive defensive display, meant that both teams left the Amex Stadium with a point.

The result left Hughton delighted after the game, believing it is a step towards the ultimate goal of avoid relegation at the end of the season.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Speaking post-match to Sky Sports, he said: "It's a step. What I was most happy with was our character. To concede when we did, probably through our own fault, to react as we did and play as big a part in the game as we did, I thought we showed great character and quality when we had to.





"We spoke about having to give everything against these sides, and if you're that percentage below your best, they can really hurt you. It's concentration, not allowing the quality they've got and I think we limited them to chances but no real clear ones."

Man of the Match, @OfficialBHAFC's Pascal Gross

2 shots, 1 on target, 1 goal

2 chances created

9 crosses

64 touches

13.12km distance covered, most of any player in game#PL pic.twitter.com/0fTQAqY6kx — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) April 17, 2018

Now on 36 points following the draw on Tuesday, Hughton praised the home form of his side this season, thanking the fans for their support throughout their debut season in the Premier League.

He continued, stating: "We've only lost four at home all season, to three of the big six, and we've needed the fans. If they see an effort they'll react to it."

Next for Hughton and Brighton is a trip to Turf Moor to face Burnley this weekend, knowing a win will all but guarantee their Premier League status for next season.