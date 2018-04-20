Arsene Wenger Backs His Former Gunners Captain to Become Arsenal Manager in the Future

By 90Min
April 20, 2018

Arsenal manger Arsene Wenger has backed the idea that former Gunners captain Patrick Vieira could succeed him as boss at the Emirates Stadium, describing the young coach as having 'potential'.


Speculation linking Vieira with the post if Wenger leaves the club at the end of the season emerged earlier this week, and the incumbent has responded positively to suggestions that his former skipper could end up in charge in north London.

EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/GettyImages

"He works in the moment in New York and he works for Man City. He's a guy who has the potential one day, yes," Wenger is quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"I've followed his managerial career. I think he does very well but overall, this Premier League is special. You have to come in and there are plenty of former players who played here who have potential, the intelligence and knowledge to do it."

It would appear that he puts Vieira in that 'intelligent' group.

Vieira retired a Manchester City player in 2011 and was retained by the club upon hanging up his boots. He initially worked as a 'Football Development Executive' and was later appointed manager of City's Under-23 'Elite Development Squad' in 2013.

From there, Vieira was appointed head coach at sister MLS club New York City ahead of the 2016 season and led the team from the Big Apple to their first ever playoff appearance that year. He followed that up in 2017, with NYC second in the overall standings.

Vieira's relationship with Wenger began in 1996 when the latter was appointed Arsenal manager following a spell coaching in Japan. The midfielder had arrived several months earlier after a failed stint at AC Milan, but it was already known that Wenger was on his way and so the former Monaco boss was still a huge factor behind Vieira choosing the Gunners.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)