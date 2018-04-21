How to Watch Manchester United vs. Tottenham: FA Cup Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Manchester United vs. Tottenham in the semifinals of the FA Cup on Saturday, April 21.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 21, 2018

Manchester United and Tottenham are set to face off Saturday in the semifinals of the FA Cup.

The Red Devils are coming off a 2–0 win over Bournemouth in Premier League play, and they beat Brighton to advance to the semifinals as they look to match Arsenal's record of 13 FA Cup titles. 

Tottenham, meanwhile, is coming off a tie with Brighton in the Premier League and sits fourth in the table, five points clear of Chelsea. Spurs beat Swansea City in the quarterfinals and boast the third-most FA Cup titles in England with eight.  

The winner will face either Chelsea or Southampton in the final.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12:15 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

