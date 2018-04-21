How to Watch Sevilla vs. Barcelona: Copa Del Rey Final Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Sevilla vs. Barcelona in the Copa del Rey Final on Saturday, April 21.

By Nihal Kolur
April 21, 2018

Sevilla and Barcelona face off in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday in Madrid.

The Catalans boast a 12-point league lead over Atletico Madrid with five matches remaining, effectively clinching yet another league title. But Ernesto Valverde's side will need to avoid complacency against a powerful Sevilla side that almost defeated Barcelona last month in order to make it a domestic double. Although Barcelona was dramatically knocked out of the Champions League earlier this month, Lionel Messi & Co. defeated Valencia 2-0 in the Spanish Cup semifinals to continue their run at the trophy.

Sevilla currently sits in seventh place in the La Liga table and was knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals. Vincenzo Montella's side has been in poor form lately and has not won any of its past five matches. Sevilla will need to mirror its performance in the semifinals, where it defeated Leganes 3-1 on aggregate.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)