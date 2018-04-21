Sevilla and Barcelona face off in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday in Madrid.

The Catalans boast a 12-point league lead over Atletico Madrid with five matches remaining, effectively clinching yet another league title. But Ernesto Valverde's side will need to avoid complacency against a powerful Sevilla side that almost defeated Barcelona last month in order to make it a domestic double. Although Barcelona was dramatically knocked out of the Champions League earlier this month, Lionel Messi & Co. defeated Valencia 2-0 in the Spanish Cup semifinals to continue their run at the trophy.

Sevilla currently sits in seventh place in the La Liga table and was knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals. Vincenzo Montella's side has been in poor form lately and has not won any of its past five matches. Sevilla will need to mirror its performance in the semifinals, where it defeated Leganes 3-1 on aggregate.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app.