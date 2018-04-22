Sunderland Manager Chris Coleman Reveals That His Players Didn't Know They Were Relegated After Loss

Sunderland manager Chris Coleman has revealed that his side didn't immediately know they were relegated after their embarrassing 2-1 home loss to Burton Albion .

Coleman's side took the lead against Burton thanks to Paddy McNair, but late goals from Darren Bent and Liam Boyce ensured Sunderland will be playing League One football next season.

After the game, Coleman confirmed that his team didn't know their fate until they left the pitch: "Yes (they didn't know), word spread when they got back in the dressing room.

"Everyone got a bit confused. It was after I left the dressing room, towards the end of what I said. But we didn't have what was needed. It's a brutal experience but, over 44 games, we haven't been good enough."

When questioned if he was going to stay at Sunderland, Coleman revealed via BBC Sport :" I can't say we've been relegated and this is my plan, because we don't know what the chairman is doing.

"I know what needs to be done and I hope I get the chance to do it.

The former Wales manager continued: "I came to manage Sunderland, it's a great club and we are in tough times and what's happening around the corner I have no idea."

Sunderland have followed Swindon and Wolves in being only the third team to suffer back-to-back relegations from the top-flight. The Black Cats have only managed six wins all season and issues in the boardroom have reflected the performances on the pitch - where Sunderland have been woeful all season.