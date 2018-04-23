Dani Carvajal Admits Concerns Over Bayern Munich Attacking Trio Ahead of Champions League Semi

April 23, 2018

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has insisted that dealing with the attacking trio of Arjen Robben, Robert Lewandowski and Franck Ribery is the most difficult task he faces ahead of Los Blancos' Champions League showdown with Bayern Munich. 

The two European superpowers lock horns in Munich on Wednesday evening at the Allianz Arena, where the holders will be eyeing their fourth final in five years. 

However, going into the contest, the 26-year-old revealed to Marca he is preparing for what he knows will be a 'very difficult' two-legged affair; considering the ruthlessness of the German's front three. 

"Robben, Lewandowski and Ribéry are so difficult to stop," he said. "They are three very difficult players and it is complicated to stop them scoring and, in the end, with any chance they can score."

However, despite what will undoubtedly be one of the toughest tests of the season, Carvajal was thankful that he has had the opportunity to feature in the latter stages of the competition with such regularity since joining Real Madrid; with this being his fifth semi-final in succession. 

"I am lucky that every year I have been able to reach the semi-finals since I have been here," the Spaniard stated. "Every year has a special feeling, and this year, considering the competition from our rivals, we are happy and looking forward to the match."

Los Blancos will be hoping to overcome Bayern for a chance to secure their third consecutive Champions League title; something that has never been achieved before. And Carvajal is confident he and his team-mates can achieve such an immense feat. 

"Nothing is impossible, we are going to fight for it," the right back added. "We are working, and if we have achieved two, why are we not going to go for that third? We are still hungry to win the Champions League, and we will keep our feet on the ground and face the semi-finals with great enthusiasm."

