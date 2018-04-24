Chelsea Skipper Optimistic Over World Cup Inclusion Despite Season of Frustration in West London

By 90Min
April 24, 2018

Chelsea defender Gary Cahill has revealed he remains optimistic of a call-up to England's World Cup squad for this summer's tournament in Russia, despite his recent omission from the international fold.

The 32-year old has been an influential figure at Stamford Bridge over the past few seasons, though the captain has struggled to nail down a regular spot this season following the emergence of youngster Andreas Christensen, and the form of summer recruit Antonio Rüdiger.

His stop-start campaign has led to questions marks over his World Cup spot, with manager Gareth Southgate leaving him out of his most recent England squad. Cahill though, as reported by the Daily Telegraph, is remaining positive about his chances of making the final 23, having fought his way back into Antonio Conte's plans.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

“Everything is a possibility when you're playing,” he said, adding: “We have gone into the [FA Cup] final and the World Cup is coming so let's wait and see.

“Football is a bit of a rollercoaster. It is not always going to go amazingly well but if you look over my career since I have started the majority of my career I have played 30 plus games every season. Twice I haven't. This season and the time we finished 10th.”

The Chelsea captain went on to reveal his frustrations at spending time on the sidelines this season, suggesting that his past glories have left him with nothing to prove at the highest level.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in: Chelsea Captain Admits He'd Be 'Very Surprised' if Blues Finish in the Top 4 This Season)

“I don't go out there with nerves thinking I have to prove things to everybody. I think I have done that before if you look over my career I have proved playing in the Champions League, proved playing in the Premier League, proved playing for England.

“What I would say is, like I said before, that every time I’ve been out the team or if I have come out of the team before, form...you don't just disappear and turn into a bad player overnight. Form, if you ride it out, you come back to the levels you should be at."

Though the World Cup is swiftly approaching, Cahill will first turn his attention to helping Chelsea's fight for a top four finish, before switching his focus to Manchester United for the FA Cup final on May 19.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)