Twitter Bows Down As Mohamed Salah Produces One of the Great Champions League Performances vs Roma

By 90Min
April 24, 2018

Ok, so it wasn't perfect.

Liverpool somehow ended up with only a three-goal margin of victory after being 5-0 to the good with ten minutes to go. However, the micro-collapse from the Reds hardly distracted from the fact that Salah - Mohamed Salah Ghaly of Nagrig Egypt - was the story of the night. 

Facing his old club, he tore the Romans apart like *insert clever historical reference here like every commentator ever* time and again as Liverpool powered out in front. It was something ti behold. And boy did Twitter behold it.

Here's how the night unfolded...

Pre-match:

Maybe the first omen of a good night for the hosts was this picture of Roma heading in to town, evoking memories of Liverpool's own Spice Boys with their attire.

It was the first Champions League semi Anfield had hosted in a decade and the fans weren't going to let that pass without celebration.

Yes, Jurgen did indeed have a semi on...

Perhaps wisely, Roma's first tactical move involving not parking the bus but directing it in a different route to avoid a repeat of what happened to the City team in the quarters...

First half:

After the electric scenes inside and outside the game before kick off, the first 20 minutes were something of a disappointment, as Roma controlled the tempo and even had the audacity to take shots.

Things even began to look a little concerning after Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was stretchered off... 

But then, it happened: THE SALAH-NING

Liverpool were two up at half time courtesy of two absolutely exquisite finishes from you know exactly bloody who. 

If the below is what he get for the PFA, what will he get if he wins the Champions League..?

Second half:

Foot firmly to the floor for Liverpool, Mane - who was last seen in the first half sizing up a cow's backside and a banjo - got in on the action... 3-0

And then it was 4 as Salah got in behind once again, before teeing up Boberto Firmino for the tappiest of tap ins.

Two goals, two assists for Salah. 

And then 5-0... in a Champions League semi final.

So, that was that. An incredible first leg performance saw Liverpool win the game 5----- oh wait, what?

Ok so, 5-1 is still a very... oh, there's a penalty.


Full Time:

And so it finished 5-2.

Rather unbelievably it was a slightly disappointing scoreline for Liverpool considering their first 80 minutes. However, Jurgen Klopp's team are still the heavy favourites to make it to Kiev for the final ahead of the second leg in Rome... right? RIGHT?

Maybe just ban all players from talking to ex-Red Luis Suarez about holding onto a three-goal advantage in Rome...

