Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have fought on the Champions League stage plenty of times before, and they'll renew that continental rivalry Wednesday in the first leg of the semifinals in Germany.

Bayern welcomes Real to the Allianz Arena, with the two powers set for a 25th meeting in European cup play. They're an even 11-11-2 thus far, with Real Madrid holding a 37-36 edge in goals in that time. Real Madrid will look to pad that edge and take a step toward a fourth final in five years–and a third straight–by putting together a sound road performance. It was in Munich last year where Cristiano Ronaldo's double gave Real Madrid a 2-1 edge in the first leg of the quarterfinals, where Los Blancos eventually won in extra time to advance. Ronaldo remains in fine goal-scoring form, riding a 12-game scoring streak in all competitions and a record 11-game scoring streak in the Champions League.

This matchup adds the wrinkle of James Rodriguez facing his parent club. The Colombian star is currently wrapping up the first season of a two-year loan from Real Madrid to Bayern Munich, which is expected to purchase him outright upon its conclusion.

Bayern suffered an early injury setback in the opening minutes, when Arjen Robben went down with an apparent foot or leg injury. He was forced off, with Thiago Alcantara summoned off the bench to replace him.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both teams:

The second leg will be played at Madrid's Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday, May 1. The winner will play either Liverpool or Roma in the May 26 final in Kiev. Liverpool holds a 5-2 edge after the first leg of their semifinal.