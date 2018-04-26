Arsene Wenger has seemingly admitted that he is eager to remain in management once his time at Arsenal comes to an end at the conclusion of the season.

The Frenchman announced his 22nd year at Arsenal was to be his last in a statement released last week, and despite suggestions that the 68-year-old could retire after his lengthy spell in the Premier League, Wenger has admitted he has other plans.

“I hope these are not my last European cup games – my target is to play in Europe again,” Wenger told reporters prior to the Europa League clash with Atletico Madrid, via the Express.

“I’ve had no break [from football management] for 35 years. You can look around, and that doesn’t exist. I don’t know now how addicted I am. I am like a guy who plays Russian roulette every week and suddenly has no gun. I will see how much I miss that gun.

“You live always in extreme situations. When I started at 33, I thought I would never survive in this job, but you learn to dominate your emotions. You are never sure if you do the right thing. It will be surreal when I don’t work. At the moment I work.”

Wenger had revealed on Wednesday that the timing of his departure was not down to him, before a statement on Arsenal's Twitter page looked to clarify that the Frenchman was in fact departing the club on his own volition.

Whilst he is expected to take a break following his time at Arsenal, his exact plans for the future remain unknown. The 68-year-old's claim that he wants another top job will undoubtedly fuel rumours that have seen him linked with moves to Paris Saint-Germain, Monaco and even the France national team.

The Gunners meanwhile are in the process of discussing Wenger's successor, with former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique the current front runner after Massimiliano Allegri, Joachim Löw and Diego Simeone all distanced themselves from the job.

On the club's appointment plans, Wenger added: “They need to make the right decision, even if you have to be bold. Is it former people who worked here? That is even better.

“But there are many players who had qualities. I don’t influence that choice, but I will stand behind the decision. Of course I have a high opinion of Luis Enrique.”