Chelsea Tipped to 'Press On' With Summer Transfer Plans Despite Manager Uncertainty

Chelsea look set to continue with their summer transfer plans, despite the likelihood that incumbent manager Antonio Conte will not be at Stamford Bridge next season and there is no obvious succession line up to replace him.

One of Conte's biggest complaints during his time with the club has been a lack of control or input over transfer business, and it seems whoever takes the reins will be in a similar position.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The story comes from the Daily Mirror and the suggestion is that owner Roman Abramovich is 'determined to rebuild the squad'. It is said that Chelsea fear being left behind if they wait to hire a new coach and need to act fast in the market to get the players they need.

That means that several new players could arrive in west London before a decision is made on who will actually be managing the team in 2018/19 and beyond.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

The Mirror's report claims that Chelsea are 'moving full steam ahead' to get Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri, a player also heavily linked with Barcelona, Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal in recent months.

There has previously speculation that several fringe players - including £35m signing Danny Drinkwater - could be let go. Uncertainty still also reigns over the future of Thibaut Courtois, who will soon enter the last 12 months of his current contract.

The Belgian goalkeeper is thought to be a target for Real Madrid, as is international colleague Eden Hazard, who may be tempted to seek a new challenge if Chelsea miss out on Champions League qualification for the second time in three years.