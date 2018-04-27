Tottenham Fans React With Surprising Indifference to Reports of Former Star's Return

Every single Spurs fan must have hated seeing Gareth Bale leave Tottenham in 2013. But five years later, they don't seem every excited at the possibility of getting him back.

The Real Madrid attacker rose to the heights of superstardom in the Premier League with Tottenham and further elevated his status in Spain, winning the Champions League on three occasions, as well as a Primera Division title.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Former Spurs boss Harry Redknapp, though, has urged the London side to bring the Welshman back, given his potential availability in the summer.

But supporters just aren't as enthusiastic, and you could take a look at some of the reactions below.

Former Spurs boss Harry Redknapp has admitted ‘it would be fantastic if Gareth Bale returned home to Tottenham Hotspur this summer’ from Real Madrid.#THFC #COYSpic.twitter.com/GGr3cqfa7V — Ricky Sacks 🎙 (@RickSpur) April 26, 2018

Yeah, nah. He's a broken individual with nothing left to play for. Move on. — Nicholas Price (@SoundMatter_UK) April 27, 2018

That is not a good idea. — Mr Daniel Moore (@sartorialsafari) April 26, 2018

Don’t play with me heart — SerbYid (@SerbYid) April 27, 2018

Unless he said it through the window of his Range Rover it doesn’t count — Simon Tilbury (@SimonTilbury) April 26, 2018

If we can’t pay Alderweireld’s wages, no way can we pay Bale. Unless he takes a massive pay cut. — Hishaam Habib (@HishimKissEm) April 26, 2018

Cant see it with our #ProfitOverGlory board and chairman — simonDeaconGolf 💯⛳️ (@deacon_simon) April 27, 2018

He’s not the same player he was when he was at Spurs, just don’t see him fitting into our line up — Darren Holding (@DarrenHolding) April 27, 2018

We will get our hopes up and then it will be crushed (wages wages wages) — KR4M (@KR4M316) April 26, 2018

We can't afford him — pc (@PaulspursPc) April 26, 2018

(You may also be interested in: World Cup Countdown: 8 Weeks to Go - When Gary Lineker Scooped the Golden Boot in Mexico '86)

Bale has been linked with a move away from Madrid ever since he made the switch from London, yet he has stayed put for five years and will probably still be plying his trade at the Bernabeu next season.