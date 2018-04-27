Tottenham Fans React With Surprising Indifference to Reports of Former Star's Return

By 90Min
April 27, 2018

Every single Spurs fan must have hated seeing Gareth Bale leave Tottenham in 2013. But five years later, they don't seem every excited at the possibility of getting him back.

The Real Madrid attacker rose to the heights of superstardom in the Premier League with Tottenham and further elevated his status in Spain, winning the Champions League on three occasions, as well as a Primera Division title.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Former Spurs boss Harry Redknapp, though, has urged the London side to bring the Welshman back, given his potential availability in the summer.

But supporters just aren't as enthusiastic, and you could take a look at some of the reactions below.

Bale has been linked with a move away from Madrid ever since he made the switch from London, yet he has stayed put for five years and will probably still be plying his trade at the Bernabeu next season.

