Everton & Leicester City Ready to Battle it Out With Celtic for Coveted Rubin Kazan Striker

Everton, Celtic and Leicester City are reportedly ready to battle it out for the signing of Rubin Kazan striker Sardar Azmoun.

The trio of clubs are amongst a number of top clubs in Europe that are preparing a move for the Iranian forward, according to the Sunday People (via the Daily Star). The 23-year-old - sometimes referred to as the 'Iranian Messi' - is regarded as one of Europe's hottest prospects, with four goals and three assists in 13 league games this season.

Epsilon/GettyImages

The youngster also has experience for his national side with 31 caps and an impressive 23 goals. Azmoun is certain to be on the plane to Russia for this summer's World Cup, while Rubin Kazan they will be hoping that their star man will shine on the world stage - which would certainly bump any transfer fee up.

Championship sides Fulham and Wolves are also among those credited with an interest in the forward, with the latter already promoted to the Premier League and planning for next season.

Previously linked to Liverpool, any move to Everton for Azmoun may ultimately depend on Sam Allardyce whose future has been cloaked in doubt recently. However, despite recent reports the former Newcastle and Crystal Palace boss has stated that he expects to be at Goodison Park next season.