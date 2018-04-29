Barcelona Clinch 25th La Liga Title Without Losing a Single Game

By 90Min
April 29, 2018

Barcelona have clinched their 25th La Liga title thanks to a 4-2 win over Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday night - inspired by a Lionel Messi hat-trick. 

The Catalan side are undefeated through 34 games in the league this season, having broken the Spanish league record for matches without a defeat, and have just one real hurdle left to clear in pursuit of an incredible 'Invincible' season. 

That hurdle comes in the form of Real Madrid, who Ernesto Valverde's side face at the Camp Nou next Sunday - having throttled Los Blancos 3-0 in their own back yard at Christmas to more or less end their greatest rivals' title challenge with five months of the season remaining. 

Atletico Madrid put up a strong fight and looked for some time as though they could mount a serious campaign to unseat the long-time league leaders, but a 1-0 defeat at the Camp Nou in March put paid to those hopes as Diego Simeone's thin squad began to tire. 

Barca have already locked up the Copa del Rey to wrap up a domestic double last achieved all the way back in...well, 2016, and have only their unbeaten record to play for after their dramatic exit from the Champions League at the hands of AS Roma earlier this month. 

Despite their impressive domestic record, a vocal portion of the club's fanbase called for Valverde's departure at the end of the current season after the Roma debacle - but the board are likely to stick by a man who steered them deftly through an institutional crisis in the summer after the departure of Neymar and a motion of no confidence against president Josep Maria Bartomeu. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)