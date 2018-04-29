Jupp Heynckes Admits Debutants Overcame Nerves in 'Special' Win Over Eintracht Frankfurt

Bayern Munich manager Jupp Heynckes was left "very satisfied" following his side's 4-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, as three academy youngsters made their senior debut.

Niklas Dorsch scored the opening goal of the game on hist first appearance for the club, with Meritan Shabani and Franck Evina also putting the Bayern shirt on for the first time in their career.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

Young centre back Lars Lukas Mai started once again for the Bavarians after his appearance against Hannover last week, and the 18-year-old has also been rewarded with a first professional contract.

"Special situations require special measures," Heynckes told the club's official website. "I focused on Tuesday in terms of the line-up, so I called up four young talents.

"The lads did a good job. They were nervous at the beginning, but then we took the lead. Today we had the efficiency we lacked on Wednesday. I'm very satisfied."

Sandro Wagner, Rafinha and Niklas Süle also got on the scoresheet at the Allianz Arena on Saturday, leaving Sébastien Haller's strike nothing more than a consolation for the travelling Eagles.

The game was an insight into what fans can expect from the DFB-Pokal final next month, and the result has left Frankfurt battling for a place in the Europa League this season.

Niko Kovač's side now faces their biggest threat for the seventh spot in the league table from former relegation candidates VfB Stuttgart, who beat Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 in Saturday's evening kick off.