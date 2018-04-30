How to Watch Tottenham vs. Watford: Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Tottenham and Watford in the Premier League on Monday, April 30.

By Avi Creditor
April 30, 2018

Tottenham looks to gain some more separation from Chelsea in the race for fourth place in the Premier League when it hosts Watford on Monday.

Spurs' lead over the Blues is provisionally down to two points after Chelsea's win over Swansea on Saturday, but Tottenham can restore its five-point edge with three games to go with a home victory over the struggling Hornets. 

Watford hasn't won in its last six league games and sits just six points clear of the relegation zone.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

