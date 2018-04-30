Tottenham looks to gain some more separation from Chelsea in the race for fourth place in the Premier League when it hosts Watford on Monday.

Spurs' lead over the Blues is provisionally down to two points after Chelsea's win over Swansea on Saturday, but Tottenham can restore its five-point edge with three games to go with a home victory over the struggling Hornets.

Watford hasn't won in its last six league games and sits just six points clear of the relegation zone.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

