VIDEO: Marcelo Produces Insane Piece of Skill in Real Madrid Training Ahead of UCL Semi Final

By 90Min
April 30, 2018

When you watch Real Madrid, maybe not so much this season - domestically, anyway, you are often left in a sense of awe, tirelessly pondering how what has unfolded before your eyes is even possible. 

The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio, Isco - the list could go on - all seemingly breaking the laws of footballing physics week after week to find new ways of showcase their insane ability. 

But one man who is often left out of that conversation, yet not a season goes by where he does not make the headlines, is full back Marcelo. 

The Brazilian seems to be enjoying his football at the moment. His side are on course for his third successive Champions League final, and he likely produced the most jaw-dropping moment of Los Blancos' two-legged semi final tie with Bayern Munich so far with his outrageous touch in Germany last week. 

However, in preparation of welcoming the Bavarians to the Spanish capital on Tuesday, a video has emerged of the 29-year-old going one step further, by not only portraying his ability to stop the ball dead but by doing so completely unsighted. 

Zinedine Zidane Insists Real Madrid Have No Intention of Selling 'BB' Duo This Summer

While in conversation with teammate Mateo Kovacic with his back to the pass, the defender seemingly uses the Croatia international's eyes to follow the ball's movement before trapping it and moving it on - all the while not even breaking his chat with the midfielder. 

Zinedine Zidane is often questioned over his 'black magic' skills on Twitter, but maybe the crowds are looking at the wrong guy?

