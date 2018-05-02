James Reveals Why He Didn't Celebrate Goal Against Real & Refuses to Blame Ulreich for UCL Exit

By 90Min
May 02, 2018

Bayern Munich loan star James Rodriguez congratulated Real Madrid on beating his adopted side in the Champions League semi-final on Tuesday, as he also defended Sven Ulreich, whose error ultimately cost the Bavarians the chance at making the final.


While many, including Bayern manager Jupp Heynckes, claimed Bayern were the better side over the two legs, James insisted Real Madrid produced ‘good things’.


The match at the Santiago Bernabeu finished 2-2, but with Bayern trailing from the first leg they were eliminated on aggregate goals. Bayern dominated for large spells of the game but some excellent goalkeeping for Keylor Navas and some wayward shooting cost the German side on the night.

To make matters worse stand-in goalkeeper Ulreich gifted a second goal to the hosts as he appeared to attempt to pick up a back pass from his own defender. Realising his own mistake, Ulreich tried to adjust his shape in time to clear the ball with his feet but could only watch as it rolled harmlessly past him offering an open goal up to Karim Benzema.

"You don't have to blame the goalkeeper, he has saved us a lot. We have made costly errors in the first leg as well as here," James said via AS.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

James who is currently on a two-year loan at Bayern from Madrid would be on hand with the equaliser but it would prove in vain. It’s unusual for a player to play let alone score against their parent club but it does happen in the Champions League.

It’s not even the first time Bayern have profited from the unusual circumstances with Kingsley Coman scoring against Juventus whilst on loan from the Turin side in 2016.

James who refused to celebrate his goal was on hand to discuss the tie and parent club in his post-match interview, as he explained to El Chiringuito: "I did not celebrate my goal for the 3 years I played here and I was happy."

The Colombian also praised Madrid and their performances across both legs, adding: "I think we had a good game, this time it didn't come off. If Madrid went through it's because they did good things.


"We have to be calm and think about the German Cup final." 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)