Liverpool are ready to shatter their transfer record to sign Sporting CP midfielder Bruno Fernandes, according to claims in the Portuguese press.

Portuguese publication A Bola claim Liverpool are well placed to make a move for Fernandes, who is also a Portugal international, but face competition for his signature from Atletico Madrid, Chelsea and Tottenham.

Sporting are reluctant to sell the 23-year-old, so Liverpool would have to break their transfer record which was only set in January when Virgil van Dijk arrived at the club for £75m from Southampton.

Fernandes has been crucial for Sporting this season, racking up 13 goals and notching 18 assists in all competitions this campaign.

The midfielder has four international caps to his name but his performances this season mean he is a certainty to be on the plane to Russia as a potential key player in Fernando Santos' squad for the World Cup.

A Bola suggest Liverpool are leading the race for Fernandes, ahead of rivals Chelsea and Tottenham, as Jurgen Klopp is already looking to shape his squad for next season.

Naby Keita has already signed from RB Leipzig for the beginning of next season and Klopp sees Fernandes as the perfect partner for the Guinean.

Sporting now look likely to make a massive profit on Fernandes due to him only signing for the Portuguese club last summer for £7m from Sampdoria.