VIDEO: Karim Benzema Celebrates Bayern Brace & UCL Win With Humorous Instagram Livestream

By 90Min
May 02, 2018

Karim Benzema's crucial brace in the 2-2 draw between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich has gone some way to appeasing his critics, it would seem.

The maligned striker netted twice at Santiago Bernabeu for Los Blancos to fire them into the Champions League final thanks to a 4-3 aggregate victory over the Bavarian giants, and it seemed that Benzema was all for celebrating in whatever manner he wished.

How did he choose to do so? By taking to social media, of course, to conduct an Instagram Live video on the pitch at full-time to allow his followers to celebrate alongside him:

The France international has drawn plenty of scorn from the media, fans and pundits alike for his sub-par performances for the holders this season, but his 22m followers will have helped him revel in his goalscoring abilities as he enjoyed seeing off Bayern to book a place in the final later this month.

The 32-year-old was joined by the likes of Isco and Luka Modric in celebrating getting to the final stage of the competition too and it seemed that everyone who crossed his path had fun getting in on the act.

A bright moment for Benzema in a season of much criticism. Good for him, eh!

