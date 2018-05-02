'We Want to Beat All the Records': Man City's Gabriel Jesus Targets Rewriting PL History Books

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has outlined his side's intention to break as many records as they can before the current season comes to a close. City were crowned champions midway through April, but there have been no signs of any feet being taken off the gas.

The Citizens host Huddersfield on Sunday afternoon. A victory at the Etihad will break the most amount of wins in a single Premier League season; as it stands, Pep Guardiola's men are currently tied with Chelsea, who won 30 matches last season.

(You may also be interested in: 8 Remaining Premier League Games That Could Still Define the 2017/18 Season)

The club are also one goal away from equalling Chelsea's 2009/10 record of 103, and should City win against the Terriers at the weekend, they'll break another record (again, set by Chelsea in 2004/05) of 95 points in one campaign. City currently find themselves on 93.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

These opportunities of going down in history have been keeping City players highly motivated according to Jesus, admitting that "party mode" is nowhere to be seen amongst the players.

"Actually, in the remaining games, everyone might think we're just going to be in party mode and that we will probably lose focus," the 21-year-old told the club's Twitter account in a Q&A session.

"But just like our manager [Pep Guardiola] has said, we want to break every record we possibly can. We must focus and want to show that we can carry on and win these games.

"Despite the fact that we are champions, we still want to respect our remaining opponents. We want to beat all the records we can beat and win all of our matches."