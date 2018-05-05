Racing Club president Victor Blanco has claimed that Lautaro Martinez 'has already been sold to Inter' but suggests that the club will do all they can to keep the forward at the club until December.

The deal was tied up earlier on this year for a fee somewhere around £20m plus 10 percent of any future sale and Inter may well have picked themselves up a true bargain. Martinez has scored 15 goals and got five assists in just 22 appearances this season.

As reported by Football Italia, the club president said: ''The player has already been sold to Inter, so the paperwork for his transfer to the Nerazzurri from June have already been signed. I don’t want to create false expectations among our fans.

''We will go to Italy to negotiate keeping him here at least until December on loan, but what the player wants will be a very important factor.''

Blanco clearly has the best interests of the player at the forefront of his mind and will want him to continue his development whether that be back on loan at Racing Club or with Inter.

Breaking into the Inter front line will be no easy task with a certain Mauro Icardi currently ripping it up in Italy for the Serie A club. The Argentine is the league's second top goalscorer with 27 goals and has attracted plenty of interest from around Europe.

If he were to leave Inter at the end of the season, a place in their forward line would open up and this could be the ideal time for Martinez to come into the side and make a name for himself at the top level.